Buttermilk Dressing

Buttermilk flavor is enhanced by lemon, dill and onion in this thick dressing.

EatingWell Test Kitchen

total:
10 mins
Servings:
16

  • Whisk together buttermilk, yogurt, mayonnaise, lemon juice, onions, dill, salt, sugar and pepper in a small bowl until well blended.

Make Ahead Tip: Cover and refrigerate for up to 2 days.

1 tablespoon
17 calories; protein 0.6g; carbohydrates 2g; dietary fiber 0.1g; sugars 1.1g; fat 0.7g; saturated fat 0.1g; cholesterol 1.1mg; vitamin a iu 8.7IU; vitamin c 0.6mg; folate 1.3mcg; calcium 11.3mg; magnesium 1.1mg; potassium 17.3mg; sodium 112.9mg.
Free Food
