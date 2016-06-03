Buttermilk Dressing
Buttermilk flavor is enhanced by lemon, dill and onion in this thick dressing.
Gallery
Recipe Summary test
Nutrition Profile:
Ingredients
Directions
Tips
Make Ahead Tip: Cover and refrigerate for up to 2 days.
Nutrition Facts
Serving Size:1 tablespoon
Per Serving:
17 calories; protein 0.6g; carbohydrates 2g; dietary fiber 0.1g; sugars 1.1g; fat 0.7g; saturated fat 0.1g; cholesterol 1.1mg; vitamin a iu 8.7IU; vitamin c 0.6mg; folate 1.3mcg; calcium 11.3mg; magnesium 1.1mg; potassium 17.3mg; sodium 112.9mg.
Exchanges:
Free Food