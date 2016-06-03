Beef Stock

Veal bones make a particularly rich, gelatinous beef stock. If you don't have them, substitute an equal amount of beef bones. The step of roasting the bones, which imparts fuller flavor, may be omitted if time is short.

total:
5 hrs
Servings:
12

  • Preheat oven to 375 degrees F. Place bones in a large roasting pan. Roast until golden, 40 minutes. Stud each onion with 3 cloves. Place the roasted bones in a large stock pot with water. Bring to a boil, skim foam and reduce heat to low. Add carrots, celery, leek, garlic, parsley, thyme and bay leaf and simmer, uncovered, for 5 hours.

  • Strain through a fine sieve. Skim fat, if using immediately, or refrigerate overnight and remove solidified fat.

To make ahead: Cover and refrigerate for up to 2 days or freeze for up to 6 months.

Nutrition Note: After straining and skimming, broth has negligible calories and nutrients.

Per Serving:
167 calories; protein 0.1g; fat 18.1g; calcium 16.8mg.
Free Food
