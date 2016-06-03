Tomato-Herb Concassee
The clean flavor of this simple tomato sauce teams up well with grilled swordfish or tuna, as well as sautéed chicken or veal.
Nutrition Profile:
Ingredients
Directions
Tips
Tip: To peel and seed tomatoes:
1. Before you start, bring a large pot of water to a boil. Place a large bowl of ice water next to the stove. Using a sharp paring knife, core the tomatoes and score a small “X” into the flesh on the bottom.
2. Place the tomatoes in the boiling water, in batches, until the skins are slightly loosened, 30 seconds to 2 minutes.
3. Using a slotted spoon, transfer the tomatoes to the ice water and let sit in the water for 1 minute before removing.
4. Peel the tomatoes using a paring knife. Halve them crosswise and scoop out the seeds with a hooked finger.
Nutrition Facts
Serving Size:1 tablespoon
Per Serving:
9 calories; protein 0.2g; carbohydrates 0.7g; dietary fiber 0.2g; sugars 0.4g; fat 0.6g; saturated fat 0.1g; vitamin a iu 139.1IU; vitamin c 2.3mg; folate 2.6mcg; calcium 2.3mg; iron 0.1mg; magnesium 1.9mg; potassium 38mg; sodium 12.9mg.
Exchanges:
Free Food