Tomato-Herb Concassee

The clean flavor of this simple tomato sauce teams up well with grilled swordfish or tuna, as well as sautéed chicken or veal.

EatingWell Test Kitchen

Gallery

Recipe Summary test

total:
20 mins
Servings:
24

Nutrition Profile:

Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

Directions

  • Saute garlic in oil in a medium, nonaluminum skillet until it is just tender, about 1 minute. Add tomatoes and cook over medium-high heat just until most of the liquid evaporates, about 5 minutes. Stir in chives and dill. Season to taste with salt and pepper. Serve hot or cold.

    Advertisement

Tips

Tip: To peel and seed tomatoes:
1. Before you start, bring a large pot of water to a boil. Place a large bowl of ice water next to the stove. Using a sharp paring knife, core the tomatoes and score a small “X” into the flesh on the bottom.
2. Place the tomatoes in the boiling water, in batches, until the skins are slightly loosened, 30 seconds to 2 minutes.
3. Using a slotted spoon, transfer the tomatoes to the ice water and let sit in the water for 1 minute before removing.
4. Peel the tomatoes using a paring knife. Halve them crosswise and scoop out the seeds with a hooked finger.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
1 tablespoon
Per Serving:
9 calories; protein 0.2g; carbohydrates 0.7g; dietary fiber 0.2g; sugars 0.4g; fat 0.6g; saturated fat 0.1g; vitamin a iu 139.1IU; vitamin c 2.3mg; folate 2.6mcg; calcium 2.3mg; iron 0.1mg; magnesium 1.9mg; potassium 38mg; sodium 12.9mg.
Exchanges:

Free Food
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 EatingWell. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.eatingwell.com 01/16/2022