Pineapple & Jalapeño Salsa

1 Ratings
  • 5 0
  • 4 1
  • 3 0
  • 2 0
  • 1 0

Try this spicy pineapple salsa with grilled or broiled tuna, sautéed scallops, or chicken, turkey or ham.

EatingWell Test Kitchen
Source: EatingWell Magazine, July/August 2011

Gallery

Recipe Summary test

total:
20 mins
Servings:
16

Nutrition Profile:

Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

Directions

  • Cut the top and skin off pineapple, remove the eyes and core. Finely dice the pineapple (you will have about 4 cups diced pineapple) and place in a medium bowl. Add scallions, cilantro, lime juice, jalapeño and oil. Toss to mix. Season with salt and pepper. Serve immediately or cover and refrigerate for about 1 hour to allow flavors to blend.

    Advertisement

Tips

Make Ahead Tip: Cover and refrigerate the salsa for up to 1 day.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
1/4 cup
Per Serving:
30 calories; protein 0.3g; carbohydrates 5.8g; dietary fiber 0.7g; sugars 4.2g; fat 0.9g; saturated fat 0.1g; vitamin a iu 63.1IU; vitamin c 22mg; folate 9.1mcg; calcium 7.2mg; iron 0.2mg; magnesium 5.7mg; potassium 56mg; sodium 37.2mg.
Exchanges:

1/2 fruit
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 EatingWell. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.eatingwell.com 01/16/2022