Fresh Mango Chutney

Zippy cilantro and ginger combine with fresh mangoes in this simple and versatile chutney. Serve it with grilled meats, chicken or even tofu.

EatingWell Test Kitchen

Gallery

Recipe Summary test

total:
10 mins
Servings:
24

Nutrition Profile:

Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Combine all the ingredients in a small bowl and mix well.

Tips

Make Ahead Tip: Cover and refrigerate for up to 2 hours.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
1 tablespoon
Per Serving:
442 calories; protein 6g; carbohydrates 103.1g; dietary fiber 11.6g; sugars 90.6g; fat 5.9g; saturated fat 3.5g; vitamin a iu 7499.6IU; vitamin c 245.7mg; folate 291.5mcg; calcium 79.3mg; iron 1.4mg; magnesium 75.2mg; potassium 1196.4mg; sodium 2335.8mg; thiamin 0.2mg.
Exchanges:

4 1/2 fruit
