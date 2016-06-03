Spicy Rice

From the Deep South comes this spicy rice full of vegetables and chicken. Feel free to adjust the amount of hot sauce and cayenne pepper according to taste.

40 mins
6

  • Heat oil in a 4-quart saucepan over medium-high heat. Add garlic and saute for 30 seconds. Add chicken and saute until flesh is opaque, about 3 minutes. Transfer the chicken to a plate and set aside.

  • Add scallions, celery and bell peppers and saute until softened, about 2 minutes. Add rice and stir for 1 minute. Add broth, tomatoes and their juice, chili powder, hot pepper sauce, basil, oregano, cayenne and cumin. Bring to a boil, stirring. Reduce heat to low, cover and simmer for 25 minutes. Add the frozen peas and chicken and cook until heated through, about 1 minute. Season with salt.

292 calories; protein 21.6g; carbohydrates 39.9g; dietary fiber 4.1g; sugars 3.9g; fat 5g; saturated fat 0.9g; cholesterol 41.8mg; vitamin a iu 2556.9IU; vitamin c 60.6mg; folate 142mcg; calcium 82.3mg; iron 3.5mg; magnesium 51.7mg; potassium 571.3mg; sodium 431.6mg; thiamin 0.7mg.
2 starch, 1 vegetable, 2 lean meat, 1/2 fat
