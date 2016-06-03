Spicy Rice
From the Deep South comes this spicy rice full of vegetables and chicken. Feel free to adjust the amount of hot sauce and cayenne pepper according to taste.
Gallery
Recipe Summary test
Nutrition Profile:
Ingredients
Directions
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
292 calories; protein 21.6g; carbohydrates 39.9g; dietary fiber 4.1g; sugars 3.9g; fat 5g; saturated fat 0.9g; cholesterol 41.8mg; vitamin a iu 2556.9IU; vitamin c 60.6mg; folate 142mcg; calcium 82.3mg; iron 3.5mg; magnesium 51.7mg; potassium 571.3mg; sodium 431.6mg; thiamin 0.7mg.
Exchanges:
2 starch, 1 vegetable, 2 lean meat, 1/2 fat