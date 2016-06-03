Green Beans Indian-Style

Spiced with fragrant mustard seeds, coriander and ginger, these Indian-style green beans are a delicious accompaniment to roast lamb. Cauliflower may also be cooked this way.

30 mins
4

Directions

  • Heat oil in a large nonstick skillet over medium-high heat. Add mustard seeds and saute for 30 seconds, or until they start to pop. Stir in beans, carrots and onions and cook, stirring constantly, for 5 minutes. Stir in salt, coriander and ginger. Reduce heat to low, cover and cook, stirring often, for 8 to 10 minutes, or until the beans are tender-crisp. Stir in lemon juice and serve.

75 calories; protein 2.7g; carbohydrates 13.2g; dietary fiber 4.3g; sugars 6.1g; fat 2.3g; saturated fat 0.2g; vitamin a iu 5879.8IU; vitamin c 19.9mg; folate 48.9mcg; calcium 58.4mg; iron 1.4mg; magnesium 36.2mg; potassium 374.8mg; sodium 610.2mg; thiamin 0.1mg.
2 vegetable, 1/2 fat
