Easy Remoulade Sauce

Rating: Unrated
Ratings
  • 5 star values: 0
  • 4 star values: 0
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

Serve this variation on remoulade sauce with boiled or fried fish and seafood.

EatingWell Test Kitchen
Source: EatingWell Magazine, September/October 1994

Gallery

Recipe Summary

total:
10 mins
Servings:
4
Nutrition Profile:
Low-Calorie
Low Carbohydrate
Gluten-Free
Vegetarian
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

Directions

  • Combine all ingredients in a small bowl.

    Advertisement

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
59 calories; protein 0.6g; carbohydrates 6.5g; dietary fiber 0.4g; sugars 2.4g; fat 3.7g; saturated fat 1g; cholesterol 6.7mg; vitamin a iu 278IU; vitamin c 3.3mg; folate 8.7mcg; calcium 18.6mg; iron 0.3mg; magnesium 4.6mg; potassium 73.4mg; sodium 311mg.
Exchanges:

1/2 fat
Advertisement

Reviews

Reviews:
Most Helpful Most Positive Least Positive Newest
© Copyright 2021 eatingwell.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.eatingwell.com 03/17/2021