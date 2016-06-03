Sour Cream-&-Herb Baked Potatoes

Yogurt, sour cream and herbs are combined to make a perky topping for these healthy baked potatoes. Add some sliced tomatoes on the side to brighten up the plate and spoon some of the sauce over them too.

EatingWell Test Kitchen
Source: EatingWell Magazine, September/October 1994

25 mins
4

  • Pierce potatoes all over with a fork. Place in the microwave and cook at 50% power, turning once or twice, until the potatoes are soft, about 20 minutes. (Or, use the "potato setting" on your microwave and cook according to the manufacturer's instructions.)

  • Combine sour cream, yogurt, parsley, scallions (or chives), mustard, salt and pepper in a small bowl.

  • Spoon the mixture on top of the baked potatoes and serve.

245 calories; protein 6.4g; carbohydrates 41.7g; dietary fiber 3.1g; sugars 3.7g; fat 6.2g; saturated fat 3.1g; cholesterol 18.1mg; vitamin a iu 517.9IU; vitamin c 18.7mg; folate 43.1mcg; calcium 98.7mg; iron 2.2mg; magnesium 58.2mg; potassium 1003.7mg; sodium 110.3mg; thiamin 0.2mg.
2 1/2 starch, 1/2 fat free milk
