Sour Cream-&-Herb Baked Potatoes
Yogurt, sour cream and herbs are combined to make a perky topping for these healthy baked potatoes. Add some sliced tomatoes on the side to brighten up the plate and spoon some of the sauce over them too.
Source: EatingWell Magazine, September/October 1994
Gallery
Recipe Summary
Nutrition Profile:
Ingredients
Directions
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
245 calories; protein 6.4g; carbohydrates 41.7g; dietary fiber 3.1g; sugars 3.7g; fat 6.2g; saturated fat 3.1g; cholesterol 18.1mg; vitamin a iu 517.9IU; vitamin c 18.7mg; folate 43.1mcg; calcium 98.7mg; iron 2.2mg; magnesium 58.2mg; potassium 1003.7mg; sodium 110.3mg; thiamin 0.2mg.
Exchanges:
2 1/2 starch, 1/2 fat free milk