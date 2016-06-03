Sun-Dried Tomato & Basil Baked Potatoes

Sun-dried tomatoes, basil and tangy capers make a fresh-tasting topping for baked potatoes. Make it a meal: Serve with cups of Creamy Artichoke-Spinach Soup.

EatingWell Test Kitchen
Source: EatingWell Magazine, September/October 1994

total:
25 mins
Servings:
4

Nutrition Profile:

Ingredients

Directions

  • Pierce potatoes all over with a fork. Place in the microwave and cook at 50% power, turning once or twice, until the potatoes are soft, about 20 minutes. (Or, use the "potato setting" on your microwave and cook according to the manufacturer's instructions.)

  • Pour boiling water over sun-dried tomatoes in a small bowl. Let soak for 5 to 10 minutes to soften, then drain and cut into thin slivers.

  • Combine the tomatoes, basil, capers, garlic and oil in a small bowl. Season with salt and pepper. Serve over the baked potatoes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
201 calories; protein 5.4g; carbohydrates 40.1g; dietary fiber 4.6g; sugars 3g; fat 2.8g; saturated fat 0.4g; vitamin a iu 340.5IU; vitamin c 18.1mg; folate 50.8mcg; calcium 45.2mg; iron 2.4mg; magnesium 51.2mg; potassium 938.2mg; sodium 145.2mg; thiamin 0.1mg.
Exchanges:

2 1/2 starch, 1/2 vegetable, 1/2 fat
