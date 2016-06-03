Indian Spice Marinade

Here we combine traditional Indian spices like cumin, coriander, mustard and paprika with yogurt and lime for a tangy marinade. Marinate seafood in the refrigerator for 20 minutes to one hour, or chicken for as long as eight hours.

EatingWell Test Kitchen
Source: EatingWell Magazine, July/August 1994

total:
20 mins
Servings:
64

  • Toast cumin, coriander and mustard seeds in a small dry skillet over medium heat, stirring constantly, until fragrant, about 2 minutes. Transfer to a spice grinder or mortar and pestle and grind to a fine powder. Add paprika, cayenne pepper, salt and turmeric.

  • Combine yogurt, lime juice, onions, garlic and ginger in a blender or food processor. Blend until smooth. Add spices and pulse to combine.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
1 teaspoon
Per Serving:
3 calories; protein 0.2g; carbohydrates 0.5g; dietary fiber 0.1g; sugars 0.2g; fat 0.1g; vitamin a iu 60.2IU; vitamin c 0.3mg; folate 0.6mcg; calcium 5.7mg; iron 0.1mg; magnesium 1.3mg; potassium 13mg; sodium 20mg.
Free Food
