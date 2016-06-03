Basic Barbecue Sauce

1 Ratings
  • 5 0
  • 4 0
  • 3 1
  • 2 0
  • 1 0

Bottled barbecue sauces are often loaded with sodium and high-fructose corn syrup. In ours, strong coffee balances the sweetness of molasses and orange juice while the chiles and hot sauce provide subtle heat.

Patsy Jamieson
Source: EatingWell Magazine, July/August 1994

Gallery

Recipe Summary test

total:
30 mins
Servings:
32

Nutrition Profile:

Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

Directions

  • Combine coffee, ketchup, molasses, orange juice, vinegar, Worcestershire, mustard and chiles in a medium heavy saucepan; bring to a simmer, stirring. Cook over low heat, stirring frequently, until slightly thickened, 10 to 15 minutes. Let cool and discard the chiles. Add hot sauce to taste.

    Advertisement

Tips

Make Ahead Tip: Cover and refrigerate for up to 1 week.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
1 tablespoon
Per Serving:
17 calories; protein 0.1g; carbohydrates 4.4g; sugars 3.8g; vitamin a iu 47.5IU; vitamin c 0.9mg; folate 1.2mcg; calcium 7.3mg; iron 0.2mg; magnesium 7.6mg; potassium 70.1mg; sodium 87.6mg.
Exchanges:

Free Food
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 EatingWell. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.eatingwell.com 01/16/2022