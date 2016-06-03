Black-Fruit Compote
This quick compote would be terrific over lightly sweetened ricotta cheese or frozen yogurt.
Source: EatingWell Magazine, July/August 1994
Gallery
Recipe Summary test
Nutrition Profile:
Ingredients
Directions
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
107 calories; protein 1.3g; carbohydrates 25.1g; dietary fiber 3.5g; sugars 20.2g; fat 0.4g; vitamin a iu 137.2IU; vitamin c 17.8mg; folate 15.3mcg; calcium 19.1mg; iron 0.5mg; magnesium 14.7mg; potassium 193.2mg; sodium 1.9mg.
Exchanges:
1 fruit, 1/2 other carbohydrate