Black-Fruit Compote

This quick compote would be terrific over lightly sweetened ricotta cheese or frozen yogurt.

EatingWell Test Kitchen
Source: EatingWell Magazine, July/August 1994

10 mins
10 mins
4
4






Directions

  • Stir honey, port and orange juice in a small saucepan over low heat until blended. Let cool 5 minutes. Toss the honey mixture with blackberries, blueberries and cherries in a medium bowl.



Per Serving:
107 calories; protein 1.3g; carbohydrates 25.1g; dietary fiber 3.5g; sugars 20.2g; fat 0.4g; vitamin a iu 137.2IU; vitamin c 17.8mg; folate 15.3mcg; calcium 19.1mg; iron 0.5mg; magnesium 14.7mg; potassium 193.2mg; sodium 1.9mg.
Exchanges:

1 fruit, 1/2 other carbohydrate
