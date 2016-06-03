Cherry Bounce

Here we infuse bourbon and cherries with whole spices. Serve the strained syrup as a liqueur or spoon the drunken cherries and syrup over vanilla frozen yogurt. The longer the bounce ages, the better it gets. This way, you can cherish the pleasures of cherry season far into the winter.

EatingWell Test Kitchen
Source: EatingWell Magazine, July/August 1994

total:
10 mins
Servings:
16

  • Wash cherries and trim stems to 1/4 inch. Place the cherries, sugar, cloves, allspice and cinnamon in a sterilized wide-mouth quart jar. Pour in enough liquor to cover cherries completely. Cover and let stand in a dark place for at least 2 months.

1/4 cup
175 calories; protein 0.4g; carbohydrates 20.3g; dietary fiber 0.8g; sugars 19.1g; fat 0.1g; vitamin a iu 24.6IU; vitamin c 2.7mg; folate 1.5mcg; calcium 5.2mg; iron 0.2mg; magnesium 4.2mg; potassium 86.6mg; sodium 0.6mg.
1 other carbohydrate
