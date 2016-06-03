Rhubarb Waffles with Rhubarb Sauce

4 Ratings
  • 5 3
  • 4 1
  • 3 0
  • 2 0
  • 1 0

These light and crispy rhubarb waffles are made with whole-wheat flour and egg whites and topped with a sweet and tangy rhubarb sauce. If there's any sauce left over, drizzle it on a scoop of frozen yogurt.

Lisa Cherkasky
Source: EatingWell Magazine, May/June 2009

Gallery

Recipe Summary test

total:
30 mins
Servings:
6

Nutrition Profile:

Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

Rhubarb Sauce
Waffles

Directions

  • To prepare sauce: Combine rhubarb and 1 1/2 cups sugar in a medium saucepan and bring to a simmer over medium-low heat. Cook until the rhubarb is tender and translucent. Transfer about 1 cup of the rhubarb to a small bowl with a slotted spoon, and reserve for the waffle batter. Boil the remaining rhubarb in syrup over medium heat, stirring occasionally, until slightly thickened, 5 to 7 minutes.

    Advertisement

  • To prepare waffles: Whisk egg whites in a large bowl until frothy. Whisk in milk and oil. Stir in the reserved 1 cup cooked rhubarb. Sift all-purpose flour, whole-wheat flour, 3 tablespoons sugar, baking powder and salt into a medium bowl. Gently stir the dry ingredients into the egg-milk mixture just until moistened.

  • Preheat a waffle iron. (If your waffle iron is not nonstick, brush it lightly with oil.) Fill the iron about two-thirds full. Close and cook the waffles until they are nicely browned, about 4 minutes. Repeat with the remaining batter, coating the waffle iron lightly with oil, if necessary, before cooking each batch. Serve hot, topped with the rhubarb sauce.

Tips

Make Ahead Tip: The sauce (Step 1) can be prepared ahead and stored, covered, in the refrigerator for up to 4 days. Bring to room temperature or heat before serving.

Equipment: Waffle iron

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
434 calories; protein 8.3g; carbohydrates 92.7g; dietary fiber 3.2g; sugars 60.5g; fat 4.2g; saturated fat 0.4g; cholesterol 1mg; vitamin a iu 112.4IU; vitamin c 8.1mg; folate 103.5mcg; calcium 207.2mg; iron 1.9mg; magnesium 33.4mg; potassium 452.1mg; sodium 426.1mg; thiamin 0.3mg; added sugar 57g.
Exchanges:

2 starch, 4 other carbohydrate, 1 fat
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 EatingWell. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.eatingwell.com 01/16/2022