Rhubarb Waffles with Rhubarb Sauce
These light and crispy rhubarb waffles are made with whole-wheat flour and egg whites and topped with a sweet and tangy rhubarb sauce. If there's any sauce left over, drizzle it on a scoop of frozen yogurt.
Gallery
Recipe Summary test
Nutrition Profile:
Ingredients
Directions
Tips
Make Ahead Tip: The sauce (Step 1) can be prepared ahead and stored, covered, in the refrigerator for up to 4 days. Bring to room temperature or heat before serving.
Equipment: Waffle iron
Nutrition Facts
2 starch, 4 other carbohydrate, 1 fat