Crackle-Topped Rhubarb Coffee Cake

Chunks of rhubarb accent this moist, tender cake. Sprinkle cinnamon and sugar over the batter before baking to create a crisp top. Enjoy a slice of rhubarb cake for breakfast or dessert.

Lisa Cherkasky
EatingWell Magazine, May/June 1994

Gallery

Credit: Photography / Fred Hardy, Styling / Kady Wohlfarth / Kay Clarke

Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Cake
Topping

Directions

  • To make cake: Preheat oven to 350 degrees F. Coat an 8-inch-square baking pan with cooking spray. Sift flour, 1 cup sugar, baking powder, 1 teaspoon cinnamon and salt into a medium bowl. Whisk together egg, buttermilk, oil and vanilla in a large bowl. Add the flour mixture and stir with a rubber spatula or wooden spoon just to blend. Stir in rhubarb. Turn the batter into the prepared pan, spreading evenly.

  • To prepare topping: Stir together 1/4 cup sugar and 1/2 teaspoon cinnamon in a small bowl. Sprinkle evenly over the top of the cake. Bake until the top is brown and crackled and a cake tester inserted in the center comes out clean, 45 to 50 minutes. Let the cake cool in the pan on a wire rack for 15 minutes. Cut into squares and serve warm.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
298 calories; protein 4.7g; carbohydrates 53.4g; dietary fiber 1.5g; sugars 29.8g; fat 7.3g; saturated fat 0.8g; cholesterol 21.8mg; vitamin a iu 72.3IU; vitamin c 2.5mg; folate 86.7mcg; calcium 110.8mg; iron 1.5mg; magnesium 13.4mg; potassium 160.4mg; sodium 435.3mg; thiamin 0.2mg.
Exchanges:

3 1/2 other carbohydrate, 1 1/2 fat

