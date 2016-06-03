Risotto with Spring Vegetables
A delightful way to celebrate the arrival of the first vegetables in your garden or at the farmers' market, this creamy risotto incorporates baby carrots, asparagus and snap peas. We have opted for frozen artichokes here because fresh ones take a long time to trim.
Source: EatingWell Magazine, May/June 1994
Gallery
Recipe Summary test
Nutrition Profile:
Ingredients
Directions
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
457 calories; protein 17.5g; carbohydrates 75.3g; dietary fiber 9.5g; sugars 6.8g; fat 7.2g; saturated fat 2.8g; cholesterol 12.9mg; vitamin a iu 6705.5IU; vitamin c 15.1mg; folate 156.8mcg; calcium 228.4mg; iron 3.4mg; magnesium 50.8mg; potassium 790.4mg; sodium 1195.5mg; thiamin 0.2mg.
Exchanges:
2 starch, 2 vegetable, 1 lean meat, 1 fat