Risotto with Spring Vegetables

A delightful way to celebrate the arrival of the first vegetables in your garden or at the farmers' market, this creamy risotto incorporates baby carrots, asparagus and snap peas. We have opted for frozen artichokes here because fresh ones take a long time to trim.

EatingWell Test Kitchen
Source: EatingWell Magazine, May/June 1994

55 mins
4

Ingredients

Directions

  • Bring broth to a boil in a medium saucepan. Add carrots and cook until almost tender, 3 to 5 minutes. Add asparagus and peas and cook for 1 minute longer. Remove the vegetables to a bowl with a slotted spoon and set aside. Maintain the broth at a gentle simmer.

  • Heat oil in a Dutch oven or large wide saucepan over medium-low heat. Add onions and garlic; cook, stirring, until softened, 3 to 5 minutes. Add rice and stir to coat grains. Pour in wine and cook, stirring frequently, until most of the liquid has been absorbed, about 3 minutes. Add 1/2 cup of the broth and cook, stirring frequently, until most of the liquid has been absorbed, about 3 minutes. Continue adding broth, 1/2 cup at a time, and cook, stirring frequently, until the rice begins to soften, about 15 minutes. Stir in artichoke hearts and thyme and cook, adding more broth as needed, until the rice is just tender and the mixture is creamy, about 5 minutes longer. Stir in the reserved vegetables and cheese. Season with salt and pepper and serve hot.

457 calories; protein 17.5g; carbohydrates 75.3g; dietary fiber 9.5g; sugars 6.8g; fat 7.2g; saturated fat 2.8g; cholesterol 12.9mg; vitamin a iu 6705.5IU; vitamin c 15.1mg; folate 156.8mcg; calcium 228.4mg; iron 3.4mg; magnesium 50.8mg; potassium 790.4mg; sodium 1195.5mg; thiamin 0.2mg.
2 starch, 2 vegetable, 1 lean meat, 1 fat
