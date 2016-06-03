Moroccan Chicken Kebabs

These North African-inspired kebabs are marinated for just 20 minutes in a vibrant blend of yogurt and spices. Served on a bed of couscous, they make a bright, exciting supper.

EatingWell Test Kitchen
Source: EatingWell Magazine, Holiday Issue 1995

55 mins
55 mins
4
4

  • Stir together yogurt, parsley, cilantro, lemon juice, oil, garlic, paprika, cumin, salt, pepper and cayenne in a medium bowl. Add chicken and toss to coat well. Cover with plastic wrap and marinate in the refrigerator for 20 minutes.

  • Meanwhile, preheat grill or broiler. Blanch bell peppers in boiling salted water for 3 minutes. Remove with a slotted spoon and refresh with cold water. Blanch zucchini for 1 minute. Drain and refresh with cold water.

  • Alternate chicken cubes, peppers and zucchini on skewers. Grill or broil the kebabs until the chicken is no longer pink in the center, 3 to 4 minutes per side. Garnish with a sprinkle of chopped parsley.

Equipment: Metal or bamboo skewers (see Tip)

When using wooden skewers, wrap the exposed parts with foil to keep them from burning. (Contrary to conventional wisdom, soaking skewers in water doesn't protect them.)

Per Serving:
214 calories; protein 28.1g; carbohydrates 9.4g; dietary fiber 2.4g; sugars 4.4g; fat 7.1g; saturated fat 1.2g; cholesterol 83.1mg; vitamin a iu 4610.7IU; vitamin c 127.9mg; folate 44.6mcg; calcium 66.3mg; iron 1.5mg; magnesium 55.2mg; potassium 729.1mg; sodium 363mg; thiamin 0.2mg.
1 vegetable, 3 1/2 lean meat, 1/2 fat
