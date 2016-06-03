Roquefort, Pear & Watercress Salad

Walnuts do double-duty in this tasty pear and Roquefort salad--walnut oil gets whisked into the vinaigrette and toasted walnuts are sprinkled on top of the salad.

EatingWell Test Kitchen
Source: EatingWell Magazine, Holiday Issue 1995

20 mins
4

  • Whisk together tea, vinegar, oil, shallots, mustard, salt and pepper in a large bowl.

  • Add lettuce and watercress together and toss to coat. Divide among 4 salad plates, decoratively arranging pear slices over the lettuce mix. Sprinkle cheese and walnuts on top and garnish with a grinding of pepper.

Make Ahead Tip: Cover and refrigerate the dressing (Step 1) for up to 2 days.

101 calories; protein 3g; carbohydrates 8.2g; dietary fiber 2g; sugars 4.3g; fat 6.8g; saturated fat 1.8g; cholesterol 6.4mg; vitamin a iu 2491.7IU; vitamin c 13.5mg; folate 16mcg; calcium 92.5mg; iron 0.4mg; magnesium 13.5mg; potassium 196mg; sodium 233.2mg; thiamin 0.1mg.
1/2 fruit, 1 1/2 fat
