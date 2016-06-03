Brandy Custard Sauce

Not as hard on one's arteries as a classic hard sauce, which blends butter, sugar and brandy. Evaporated fat-free milk lends low-fat richness to brandy's pleasant kick.

EatingWell Test Kitchen
Source: EatingWell Magazine, Holiday Issue 1995

20 mins
16

  • Whisk together egg and cornstarch in a small heavy nonreactive saucepan until smooth. Whisk in evaporated milk, sugar and salt. Whisking constantly over low heat, bring the mixture to a simmer; it will be frothy and thickened. Remove from the heat and stir in brandy. Let cool slightly.

Make Ahead Tip: Cover and refrigerate for up to 2 days. Warm gently before serving.

1 tablespoon
34 calories; protein 1.2g; carbohydrates 5.6g; sugars 5.4g; fat 0.3g; saturated fat 0.1g; cholesterol 12.1mg; vitamin a iu 58.8IU; vitamin c 0.1mg; folate 2.4mcg; calcium 32.6mg; iron 0.1mg; magnesium 3.3mg; potassium 39.7mg; sodium 25.8mg.
1/2 other carbohydrate
