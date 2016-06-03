Mixed Greens & Oranges with Balsamic Vinaigrette

Orange zest and juice are whisked with balsamic vinegar to dress this salad of arugula, oranges, romaine and red onion.

Melanie Barnard
Source: EatingWell Magazine, November/December 1993

total:
30 mins
Servings:
8

  • Whisk together orange zest and juice, balsamic vinegar, shallot, mustard, salt and pepper in a small bowl. Whisk in the oil until well blended.

  • Remove the rind and white pith from the oranges with a very sharp knife and discard. Slice oranges thinly, or remove the individual segments by slicing between the membranes. Halve the orange slices if they are large. Toss the arugula and romaine together in a shallow salad bowl. Separate the onion slices into rings. Scatter the onions and oranges over the greens. Drizzle the vinaigrette over the salad and toss.

Make Ahead Tip: Cover and refrigerate the vinaigrette (Step 1) for up to 2 days.

Per Serving:
68 calories; protein 1.2g; carbohydrates 10.8g; dietary fiber 2.1g; sugars 7g; fat 2.9g; saturated fat 0.4g; vitamin a iu 2447.3IU; vitamin c 38.8mg; folate 64.1mcg; calcium 51.2mg; iron 0.5mg; magnesium 16.1mg; potassium 237.6mg; sodium 159.2mg; thiamin 0.1mg.
1/2 fruit, 1/2 vegetable, 1/2 fat
