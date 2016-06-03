Sicilian-Style Stuffed Artichokes
Here a simple bread filling is accented with anchovies, herbs and Parmesan cheese to create these stuffed artichokes. When choosing artichokes, look for firm stems and unblemished leaves.
EatingWell Magazine, Holiday Issue 1995
To make fresh breadcrumbs: Trim crusts from firm sandwich bread. Tear bread into pieces and process in a food processor until coarse crumbs form. One slice of bread makes about 1/3 cup crumbs.
Cover and refrigerate the stuffing (Steps 1-2) up to 1 day in advance. The stuffed artichokes can be cooked up to 2 hours ahead and kept at room temperature.
174 calories; protein 10.2g; carbohydrates 28.9g; dietary fiber 8.5g; sugars 1.8g; fat 3.3g; saturated fat 1.2g; cholesterol 10.3mg; vitamin a iu 557.2IU; vitamin c 25.5mg; folate 177.7mcg; calcium 157.3mg; iron 3.5mg; magnesium 94.8mg; potassium 598.2mg; sodium 634.8mg; thiamin 0.2mg.
1 starch, 2 vegetable