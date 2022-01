Crowd favorite! Best at room temperature after coming together overnight!! This eggplant dip is always a favorite at every party served with pita chips or pita bread. It works great alongside a dish of homemade hummus and some raw veggies as well. As mentioned, please make ahead and then let the dish come to room temperature before serving. Also mince the mint well, as the 'hardiness' of the mint can feel odd on the tongue if left in large pieces. Pros: Healthy, unique, and it includes roasted garlic which is always a bonus! Cons: Though the recipe doesn't mention it, this dip needs to come together to fully appreciate.