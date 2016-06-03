Potato Curry with Peas

Serve with the Indian flatbreads known as chapatis for a vegetarian meal or use as an accompaniment for simple grilled fish or chicken. If you'd like a hotter taste, do not remove seeds from the jalapeño pepper.

EatingWell Test Kitchen
Source: EatingWell Magazine, September/October 1993

45 mins
4

Directions

  • Place potatoes in a large saucepan and cover with water. Add salt and bring to a boil. Cook over medium heat until the potatoes are tender, 10 to 20 minutes. Drain and cool slightly. Crush the potatoes with the back of a wooden spoon and set aside.

  • Meanwhile, toast cumin, coriander and cardamom seeds in a small dry skillet over medium heat, stirring, until aromatic, about 1 minute. Transfer to a spice mill or mortar and pestle; grind to a powder. Add turmeric and cinnamon; set aside.

  • Heat oil in a large nonstick skillet over medium heat. Add yellow and brown or black mustard seeds and cover the pan; when the seeds start to pop, remove the pan from the heat and let stand until the popping ceases. Uncover the pan and return to low heat. Add onions and saute until golden, 10 to 15 minutes.

  • Add garlic, jalapenos, ginger and the reserved spice mixture and saute for 2 minutes more. Stir in water and simmer for 5 minutes. Stir in peas, mint and lemon juice and cook until heated through, about 3 minutes. Stir in the reserved potatoes and season with salt and pepper.

207 calories; protein 6.4g; carbohydrates 43.7g; dietary fiber 6.6g; sugars 4.9g; fat 1.7g; saturated fat 0.2g; vitamin a iu 1006.7IU; vitamin c 25.2mg; folate 53.1mcg; calcium 59.4mg; iron 2.3mg; magnesium 62.9mg; potassium 691.8mg; sodium 624.2mg; thiamin 0.3mg.
2 1/2 starch, 1 vegetable
