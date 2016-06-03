Red Lentil & Cauliflower Curry

Rating: 4.06 stars
17 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 1
  • 4 star values: 16
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

This cauliflower curry recipe also features red lentils, which turn yellow when cooked. Curry powder, onions, cumin and other seasonings give this vegetarian dinner tons of flavor. Serve over rice to complete the meal.

EatingWell Test Kitchen
Source: EatingWell Magazine, September/October 1993

Gallery

Credit: Jason Donnelly

Recipe Summary

total:
1 hr 20 mins
Servings:
4

Nutrition Profile:

Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Combine lentils, onions, curry powder, salt, turmeric and water in a large saucepan over low heat; bring to a simmer. Cover and cook, stirring occasionally, until the lentils are soft and the sauce has thickened, about 45 minutes. Add tomatoes, cauliflower and jalapeno peppers and simmer, covered, until the cauliflower is tender, 8 to 10 minutes longer. Remove from heat.

  • Heat oil in a small skillet over medium-high heat. Add cumin seeds and cook for about 10 seconds. Add garlic and ginger; cook, stirring, until the garlic is lightly browned, about 1 minute. Stir in cayenne and immediately add the oil-spice mixture to the cauliflower mixture. Stir in lemon juice, cilantro and sugar. Taste and adjust seasonings with additional salt and cayenne.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
177 calories; protein 9.7g; carbohydrates 27.5g; dietary fiber 9.6g; sugars 7.2g; fat 4.8g; saturated fat 0.5g; vitamin a iu 644.6IU; vitamin c 70.5mg; folate 202.8mcg; calcium 76.3mg; iron 4.3mg; magnesium 61.6mg; potassium 825.6mg; sodium 335.6mg; thiamin 0.2mg; added sugar 1g.
Exchanges:

1 starch, 2 vegetable, 1 lean meat, 1 fat

Reviews (1)

EatingWell User
Rating: 4 stars
10/31/2011
This was very flavorful and hearty. However the amount of cumin seed called for seemed excessive (one tablespoon!)so I used one teaspoon. Could probably get by with a teaspoon less oil too. Linda Northbridge MA Read More
EatingWell User
Rating: 4 stars
10/31/2011
I don't prefer lentils and replaced them with 1 can of rinsed chickpeas. Very tasty recipe! Nicole Raleigh NC Read More
EatingWell User
Rating: 4 stars
10/30/2011
This is a great recipe! The approach of adding the cumin ginger and garlic at the end makes this dish excellent and so flavorful. Read More
EatingWell User
Rating: 4 stars
10/30/2011
Really good. I chopped a small eggplant and added it with the cauliflower. Read More
EatingWell User
Rating: 4 stars
10/31/2011
My goodness! This was the best recipe that I think I've made from this magazine-- it was SO flavorful! I loved the texture of the cauliflower and the lentils. I actually used a 14 oz. can of fire roasted diced tomatoes with the juice and I think it added an extra dimension of flavor! It's a must try--- especially if you love Indian flavors! Carissa Cumberland RI Read More
EatingWell User
Rating: 4 stars
10/30/2011
This is a great recipe! Very tasty! Very healthy! However OMIT the sugar..why ruin this fabulous dish with extra carbs? I also didn't waste time measuring all the ingredients. by eye is the best...you know what you like. As you cook do a taste test and add more of whats missing. YUM. Will def. be cooking this again. CHEF C Read More
EatingWell User
Rating: 4 stars
02/06/2012
Great flavors allow more time for the cauliflower This is a great recipe but the Cauliflower takes more like 20-25 minutes to cook. You could also roast it and add it in at the end which would give it a great flavor. Read More
EatingWell User
Rating: 4 stars
10/31/2011
I have made this numerous times. It is good to make with an Indian meal or just as a tasty side dish. Emily CT Read More
EatingWell User
Rating: 4 stars
01/23/2015
great flavors and not too complicated I loved this recipe! As others suggested I roasted my cauliflower florets first and then added them in toward the end. Other changes: I soaked my lentils for 7 hours first (as directed by the Blender Girl) to ease digestion. I used a can of fire roasted tomatoes with the juice and did not add any salt to the recipe while cooking. Instead I added a sprinkling of Hawaiian black salt when serving. I ate this by itself but it would make a heartier meal served over rice or quinoa. Toasting the cumin seeds gives them a wonderful flavor definitely use the whole tablespoon! Pros: good vegan/vegetarian main dish healthy and delicious Cons: time required may be too long for busy households Read More
