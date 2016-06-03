Red Lentil & Cauliflower Curry

1 of 1

Rating: 4 stars This was very flavorful and hearty. However the amount of cumin seed called for seemed excessive (one tablespoon!)so I used one teaspoon. Could probably get by with a teaspoon less oil too. Linda Northbridge MA

Rating: 4 stars I don't prefer lentils and replaced them with 1 can of rinsed chickpeas. Very tasty recipe! Nicole Raleigh NC

Rating: 4 stars This is a great recipe! The approach of adding the cumin ginger and garlic at the end makes this dish excellent and so flavorful.

Rating: 4 stars Really good. I chopped a small eggplant and added it with the cauliflower.

Rating: 4 stars My goodness! This was the best recipe that I think I've made from this magazine-- it was SO flavorful! I loved the texture of the cauliflower and the lentils. I actually used a 14 oz. can of fire roasted diced tomatoes with the juice and I think it added an extra dimension of flavor! It's a must try--- especially if you love Indian flavors! Carissa Cumberland RI

Rating: 4 stars This is a great recipe! Very tasty! Very healthy! However OMIT the sugar..why ruin this fabulous dish with extra carbs? I also didn't waste time measuring all the ingredients. by eye is the best...you know what you like. As you cook do a taste test and add more of whats missing. YUM. Will def. be cooking this again. CHEF C

Rating: 4 stars Great flavors allow more time for the cauliflower This is a great recipe but the Cauliflower takes more like 20-25 minutes to cook. You could also roast it and add it in at the end which would give it a great flavor.

Rating: 4 stars I have made this numerous times. It is good to make with an Indian meal or just as a tasty side dish. Emily CT