Green Gazpacho

Instead of tomatoes, this green gazpacho recipe is full of cucumber, green bell pepper, green grapes and lots of fresh herbs. Enjoy this refreshing green gazpacho on a hot day

Marie Piraino
EatingWell Magazine, July/August 1993

Credit: Photographer / Jen Causey, Food Stylist / Emily Nabors Hall

20 mins
1 hr 20 mins
6

  • Cover bread with water in a small bowl, and let stand for 5 minutes. Remove bread and squeeze out excess moisture.

  • Combine the moistened bread, garlic, parsley and cilantro in a food processor or blender; puree until smooth. Set aside about one-third of the scallions, cucumber, bell pepper and grapes. Add the remaining scallions, cucumber, bell pepper and grapes to the food processor, along with celery, cumin, coriander, cayenne, lemon juice and vinegar; process until smooth. Transfer the mixture to a large bowl and stir in yogurt, broth and the reserved scallions, cucumber, bell pepper and grapes. Season with salt and pepper. Cover and refrigerate until chilled, at least 1 hour. Garnish each portion with avocado cubes.

Make Ahead Tip: Cover and refrigerate for up to 2 days. Garnish with avocado just before serving.

82 calories; protein 4g; carbohydrates 16.7g; dietary fiber 1.6g; sugars 9.7g; fat 0.4g; saturated fat 0.1g; cholesterol 0.6mg; vitamin a iu 525.8IU; vitamin c 26.3mg; folate 40.8mcg; calcium 89.2mg; iron 1mg; magnesium 20.8mg; potassium 339mg; sodium 175.5mg; thiamin 0.1mg.
1/2 starch, 1 1/2 vegetable
