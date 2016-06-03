Corn Pudding

Rating: 3.5 stars
3 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 2
  • 4 star values: 0
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 1
  • 1 star values: 0

For a healthy twist on corn pudding, we use nonfat evaporated milk, rather than regular nonfat milk, to produce a custard with a creamy consistency and less than half the fat. For additional creaminess, and to intensify the sweet corn flavor, we puree half the corn.

EatingWell Test Kitchen
EatingWell Magazine, July/August 1993

Gallery

Credit: Photography / Jennifer Causey, Styling / Chelsea Zimmer / Kay Clarke

Recipe Summary test

total:
1 hr 30 mins
Servings:
6

Nutrition Profile:

Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 325 degrees F. Coat a 1 1/2- or 2-quart souffle or baking dish with cooking spray.

  • Combine 1 cup corn and flour in a food processor or blender; process until smooth. Whisk eggs and egg whites in a large bowl. Stir in the pureed corn, the remaining 1 cup kernels, evaporated milk, salt and pepper. Pour the mixture into the prepared dish. Bake for 30 minutes.

  • Meanwhile, melt butter in a small saucepan over low heat and cook until a light, nutty brown, 30 seconds to 4 minutes, depending on your stove. Add breadcrumbs and cook, stirring frequently, until the crumbs darken slightly, 1 to 1 1/2 minutes.

  • When the pudding has baked for 30 minutes, sprinkle the breadcrumbs on top and continue to bake until a knife inserted near the center comes out clean, 25 to 35 minutes more. Serve immediately.

Tips

Tip: To remove corn kernels from the cob: Stand an uncooked ear of corn on its stem end in a shallow bowl and slice the kernels off with a sharp, thin-bladed knife. This technique produces whole kernels that are good for adding to salads and salsas. If you want to use the corn kernels for soups, fritters or puddings, you can add another step to the process. After cutting the kernels off, reverse the knife and, using the dull side, press it down the length of the ear to push out the rest of the corn and its milk.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
143 calories; protein 10.3g; carbohydrates 17.8g; dietary fiber 1.2g; sugars 8.2g; fat 3.9g; saturated fat 1.4g; cholesterol 96.4mg; vitamin a iu 413.3IU; vitamin c 3.8mg; folate 47.8mcg; calcium 144.8mg; iron 1.1mg; magnesium 35.9mg; potassium 341.9mg; sodium 523.3mg; thiamin 0.2mg.
Exchanges:

1 starch, 1 medium-fat meat

