Cinnamon Rolls

Rating: Unrated

Learn how to make cinnamon rolls for a sweet treat. Substituting whole-wheat flour for some of the white flour makes these healthy cinnamon rolls more nutritious.

EatingWell Test Kitchen
EatingWell Magazine, May/June 1993

Gallery

Credit: Photography / Fred Hardy, Styling / Kady Wohlfarth / Kay Clarke

Recipe Summary test

total:
3 hrs
Servings:
12

Nutrition Profile:

Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • To make dough: Combine 1 1/2 cups white flour, whole-wheat flour and yeast in a large mixing bowl. Place cottage cheese in a cheesecloth-lined sieve over a bowl. Gather cheesecloth into a ball and squeeze out moisture from cottage cheese. (You should have about 1/4 cup of solids remaining.)

  • Transfer the cottage-cheese solids to the sieve and press them through the sieve into a small saucepan. Stir in 1 cup milk, granulated sugar, oil and salt; heat, stirring, until warm (120-130 degrees F). Stir into the flour mixture. Add eggs and egg white; beat with an electric mixer on low speed for 30 seconds, scraping the sides of the bowl. Beat on high speed for 3 minutes. Using a wooden spoon (or dough hook of mixer), stir in 2 cups all-purpose flour.

  • Turn the dough onto a lightly floured surface and knead for about 5 minutes, adding enough of the remaining flour to make a soft, smooth dough. (It will be slightly sticky.) Place the dough in a lightly oiled bowl and turn once. Cover with plastic wrap and let rise in a warm place until doubled in bulk, about 1 hour.

  • To make filling and bake rolls: Combine brown sugar, 1/4 cup corn syrup and cinnamon in a small saucepan; heat gently, stirring, until smooth. Set aside to cool.

  • Punch dough down. Turn out onto a lightly floured surface. Cover and let rest for 10 minutes. Roll or pat into a 12-by-18-inch rectangle.

  • Spread the brown-sugar mixture over the dough. Sprinkle with raisins and pecans. Starting at the long edge, roll up jelly-roll fashion. Pinch the edges of dough together along the length of the roll. With a sharp knife, slice the roll into 12 pieces. Coat a 9-by-13-inch baking dish with cooking spray, and place the cinnamon rolls, cut-side up and slightly apart, in the dish. Cover with plastic wrap and let rise in a warm place until nearly doubled, about 45 minutes.

  • Meanwhile, preheat oven to 375 degrees F. Brush rolls with remaining 1 tablespoon milk. Bake until light brown, 25 to 30 minutes. Transfer to a rack and let cool slightly in the pan.

  • To make glaze: Stir together confectioners' sugar, 1 tablespoon milk, 1 teaspoon corn syrup and vanilla in a small bowl. Add more milk, if necessary, to make a drizzling consistency. Drizzle the glaze over the rolls and serve them warm.

To make ahead

Prepare through Step 6 and refrigerate for 2 to 24 hours. Let stand in a warm place for 30 minutes before continuing with Step 7.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size: 1 Roll
Per Serving:
363 calories; protein 8.7g; carbohydrates 72g; dietary fiber 2.9g; sugars 37.3g; fat 5.4g; saturated fat 0.7g; cholesterol 31.9mg; vitamin a iu 52.5IU; vitamin c 0.2mg; folate 24.3mcg; calcium 62.7mg; iron 2.3mg; magnesium 31.1mg; potassium 190.7mg; sodium 170.6mg; thiamin 0.3mg.
Exchanges:

2 starch, 2 other carbohydrate, 1 fat

