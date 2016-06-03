Cinnamon Rolls
Learn how to make cinnamon rolls for a sweet treat. Substituting whole-wheat flour for some of the white flour makes these healthy cinnamon rolls more nutritious.
EatingWell Magazine, May/June 1993
Nutrition Profile:
Ingredients
Directions
To make ahead
Prepare through Step 6 and refrigerate for 2 to 24 hours. Let stand in a warm place for 30 minutes before continuing with Step 7.
Nutrition Facts
Serving Size: 1 Roll
Per Serving:
363 calories; protein 8.7g; carbohydrates 72g; dietary fiber 2.9g; sugars 37.3g; fat 5.4g; saturated fat 0.7g; cholesterol 31.9mg; vitamin a iu 52.5IU; vitamin c 0.2mg; folate 24.3mcg; calcium 62.7mg; iron 2.3mg; magnesium 31.1mg; potassium 190.7mg; sodium 170.6mg; thiamin 0.3mg.
Exchanges:
2 starch, 2 other carbohydrate, 1 fat