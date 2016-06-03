Smoked Trout Tartlets
This creamy trout and cucumber filling contrasts with the pleasant crunch of the tartlet shell.
Source: EatingWell Magazine, May/June 1993
Nutrition Profile:
Ingredients
Directions
Tips
Make Ahead Tip: Store the baked tartlet shells (Steps 1-4) in an airtight container at room temperature for up to 1 week or in the freezer for up to 2 months. Cover and refrigerate the filling (Step 5) for up to 2 days.
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
47 calories; protein 2.5g; carbohydrates 3.3g; dietary fiber 0.1g; sugars 0.7g; fat 2.5g; saturated fat 1g; cholesterol 8.8mg; vitamin a iu 78.7IU; vitamin c 0.5mg; folate 3.6mcg; calcium 15.2mg; iron 0.1mg; magnesium 3.4mg; potassium 59.8mg; sodium 69.7mg.
Exchanges:
(for 3 tartlets): 1/2 starch, 1 lean meat, 1 fat