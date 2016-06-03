Parmesan-Pepper Dressing

1 Ratings
Toss with crisp greens, such as romaine and curly endive, croutons and slivers of red onion.

Susan Herr
Source: EatingWell Magazine, March/April 1993

total:
10 mins
Servings:
16

Ingredients

Directions

  • Combine buttermilk, cottage cheese, Parmesan, vinegar and garlic in a food processor or blender; blend until smooth. Stir in pepper.

Tips

Make Ahead Tip: Cover and refrigerate for up to 2 days.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
1 tablespoon
Per Serving:
12 calories; protein 1.2g; carbohydrates 0.8g; sugars 0.4g; fat 0.5g; saturated fat 0.3g; cholesterol 1.7mg; vitamin a iu 16.6IU; vitamin c 0.1mg; folate 0.1mcg; calcium 20mg; magnesium 0.7mg; potassium 6mg; sodium 51.8mg.
