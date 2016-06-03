Chocolate-Raspberry Sauce

Raspberry jam adds sheen and a fruity accent to this dessert sauce.

EatingWell Test Kitchen
Source: EatingWell Magazine, January/February 1993

total:
10 mins
Servings:
10

Directions

  • Whisk together sugar, cocoa and arrowroot (or cornstarch) in a small saucepan. Gradually whisk in water and jam. Bring to a simmer over medium heat, whisking constantly. Remove from the heat and stir in framboise, if using. Let cool slightly.

Make Ahead Tip: Cover and refrigerate for up to 1 week.

Per Serving:
44 calories; protein 0.2g; carbohydrates 11.5g; dietary fiber 0.4g; sugars 10.3g; fat 0.2g; saturated fat 0.1g; folate 0.3mcg; calcium 1.5mg; iron 0.2mg; magnesium 5.4mg; potassium 16.5mg; sodium 0.3mg.
Exchanges:

1 other carbohydrate
