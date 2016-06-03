Yogurt-Dill Remoulade

We replace mayonnaise with cool, tangy low-fat yogurt in this classic French sauce, flecked with fresh dill, capers and red onion. An excellent accompaniment to shellfish or cold meats.

EatingWell Test Kitchen
Source: EatingWell Magazine, Charter Issue 1990

total:
10 mins
Servings:
24

Nutrition Profile:

Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Place yogurt in a small bowl and stir in garlic, onion, capers, lemon juice and dill.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
1 tablespoon
Per Serving:
7 calories; protein 0.6g; carbohydrates 0.9g; sugars 0.8g; fat 0.2g; saturated fat 0.1g; cholesterol 0.6mg; vitamin a iu 9.4IU; vitamin c 0.6mg; folate 1.5mcg; calcium 19.5mg; magnesium 1.9mg; potassium 26.7mg; sodium 27mg.
Exchanges:

Free Food
