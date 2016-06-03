Marsala Sauce

Sweet Marsala delicately flavors this creamy, low-fat raspberry sauce.

Ann Lovejoy
Source: EatingWell Magazine, Charter Issue 1990

Gallery

Recipe Summary test

total:
30 mins
Servings:
20

Nutrition Profile:

Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

Directions

  • Blend raspberries in a food processor or blender. Pour into a bowl. Stir in yogurt and Marsala. Add sugar. Cover tightly and chill.

    Advertisement

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
1 tablespoon
Per Serving:
16 calories; protein 0.7g; carbohydrates 2.9g; dietary fiber 0.4g; sugars 2.4g; fat 0.2g; saturated fat 0.1g; cholesterol 0.7mg; vitamin a iu 8.3IU; vitamin c 1.7mg; folate 2.6mcg; calcium 24mg; iron 0.1mg; magnesium 3.4mg; potassium 38mg; sodium 8.7mg.
Exchanges:

free food
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 EatingWell. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.eatingwell.com 01/16/2022