Rum-Spiked Fruit Salad

Pineapple, mango, grapefruit, orange, cantaloupe and apples are dressed with rum and brown sugar for a taste of the tropics.

Jessica B. Harris
Source: EatingWell Magazine, Holiday Issue 1996

total:
2 hrs 20 mins
Servings:
6

Nutrition Profile:

Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Place pineapple, mango, grapefruit, orange, cantaloupe and apples in a bowl. Stir in dark rum, brown sugar, cinnamon and nutmeg. Mix well. Chill in the refrigerator for at least 2 hours or overnight. Served chilled.

Tips

Make Ahead Tip: Cover and refrigerate overnight.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
254 calories; protein 2.6g; carbohydrates 54.2g; dietary fiber 6.4g; sugars 42.7g; fat 0.6g; saturated fat 0.1g; vitamin a iu 2823IU; vitamin c 140.1mg; folate 75.4mcg; calcium 60.7mg; iron 0.9mg; magnesium 36.3mg; potassium 583.3mg; sodium 10.5mg; thiamin 0.2mg.
Exchanges:

2 1/2 fruit
