Windward Islands Rum Punch

This is the classic aperitif of the French Antilles. Old men sit in cafes on city squares, sipping their 'ti punch and watching the world go by.

Jessica B. Harris
Source: EatingWell Magazine, January/February 1991

total:
5 mins
Servings:
1

Nutrition Profile:

Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Place ice cubes in a wine glass. Add rum and lime juice. Add brown sugar to taste and stir to mix well.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
120 calories; carbohydrates 6.4g; sugars 6.1g; vitamin a iu 2.5IU; vitamin c 1.5mg; folate 0.5mcg; calcium 0.7mg; iron 0.1mg; magnesium 0.4mg; potassium 6.7mg; sodium 0.5mg.
Exchanges:

1/2 other carbohydrate
