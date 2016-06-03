Rice & Okra

In this dish, the okra is steamed, not boiled, and has none of the gummy properties for which it is known. You can use fresh or frozen okra. If you're using frozen okra, partially thaw it before slicing and add it directly to the boiled rice in the colander before steaming. There is no need to brown it.

Jessica B. Harris
EatingWell Magazine, January/February 1991; updated November 2021

45 mins
45 mins
6

Ingredients

Directions

  • Wash okra, cut off ends and cut it into wheels.

  • Heat oil in a heavy saucepan over medium heat and lightly brown okra for 3 minutes.

  • Add water, scallions, parsley, thyme, garlic, Scotch Bonnet pepper or jalapeño and salt to the pot, bring to a boil and boil for 5 minutes. Add rice and boil gently, uncovered, for 8 to 10 minutes, stirring occasionally.

  • Drain the rice, place it in a large sieve or colander over a pot of boiling water, cover and steam for 5 to 10 minutes, or until tender. Transfer to a serving bowl, taste and adjust seasonings.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
320 calories; protein 6.9g; carbohydrates 66.4g; dietary fiber 2.4g; sugars 1g; fat 2.3g; saturated fat 0.3g; vitamin a iu 442.2IU; vitamin c 15.6mg; folate 244.4mcg; calcium 67.2mg; iron 3.1mg; magnesium 52.5mg; potassium 229.9mg; sodium 399mg; thiamin 0.4mg.
4 starch, 1 vegetable

