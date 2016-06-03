Rice & Okra
In this dish, the okra is steamed, not boiled, and has none of the gummy properties for which it is known. You can use fresh or frozen okra. If you're using frozen okra, partially thaw it before slicing and add it directly to the boiled rice in the colander before steaming. There is no need to brown it.
EatingWell Magazine, January/February 1991; updated November 2021
Gallery
Credit: Photography / Jennifer Causey, Styling / Ruth Blackburn / Audrey Davis
Recipe Summary test
Nutrition Profile:
Ingredients
Directions
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
320 calories; protein 6.9g; carbohydrates 66.4g; dietary fiber 2.4g; sugars 1g; fat 2.3g; saturated fat 0.3g; vitamin a iu 442.2IU; vitamin c 15.6mg; folate 244.4mcg; calcium 67.2mg; iron 3.1mg; magnesium 52.5mg; potassium 229.9mg; sodium 399mg; thiamin 0.4mg.
Exchanges:
4 starch, 1 vegetable