Garlic-Tip Dressing

Thick, young garlic shoots, also called garlic scapes or green garlic, can be trimmed once or twice without harming the crop. Chop and saute them for a tasty omelet filling or use them here in this creamy dressing.

Ann Lovejoy
Source: EatingWell Magazine, May/June 1991

Gallery

Recipe Summary test

total:
10 mins
Servings:
8

Nutrition Profile:

Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

Directions

  • Combine yogurt, lemon juice and 2 teaspoons honey in a small bowl. Whisk in oil and stir in garlic tips (or garlic and chives), 1/4 teaspoon salt and pepper. Taste and adjust seasonings, adding more honey or salt as needed.

    Advertisement

Tips

Make Ahead Tip: Cover and refrigerate for up to 2 days.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
1 tablespoon
Per Serving:
27 calories; protein 0.5g; carbohydrates 2.4g; dietary fiber 0.1g; sugars 2.1g; fat 1.8g; saturated fat 0.1g; cholesterol 0.2mg; vitamin a iu 17.5IU; vitamin c 1.5mg; folate 1.9mcg; calcium 16.9mg; magnesium 2mg; potassium 27mg; sodium 78.8mg.
Exchanges:

Free Food
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 EatingWell. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.eatingwell.com 01/16/2022