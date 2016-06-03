Warm Dandelion Greens
Here, peppery-tasting dandelion greens are simply sautéed with olive oil and garlic and then tossed with balsamic vinegar plus some crisped Canadian bacon. Dandelion greens are a favorite springtime wild edible, but if you don't get them early enough, they begin to toughen. If large, store-bought dandelion greens are used, blanch them for 1 to 2 minutes in boiling water before sautéing.
Source: EatingWell Magazine, May/June 1991
Gallery
Recipe Summary test
Nutrition Profile:
Ingredients
Directions
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
120 calories; protein 6.5g; carbohydrates 11.8g; dietary fiber 3.9g; sugars 2.1g; fat 6.3g; saturated fat 1.7g; cholesterol 10.4mg; vitamin a iu 11180.6IU; vitamin c 38.7mg; folate 29.9mcg; calcium 207.6mg; iron 3.5mg; magnesium 42.8mg; potassium 518.8mg; sodium 245.9mg; thiamin 0.3mg.
Exchanges:
2 vegetable, 1/2 high-fat meat