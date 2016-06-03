New Potatoes & Peas
This simple side is a triple treat of spring delights: new potatoes, spring onions and fresh green peas. The flavors are so delicate that all that's needed to finish the dish is just a touch of butter, a few grinds of black pepper and some chopped fresh mint.
Source: EatingWell Magazine, May/June 1991
Gallery
Recipe Summary test
Nutrition Profile:
Ingredients
Directions
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
95 calories; protein 4.2g; carbohydrates 16g; dietary fiber 3.5g; sugars 2.7g; fat 1.5g; saturated fat 0.9g; cholesterol 3.4mg; vitamin a iu 1036.7IU; vitamin c 26.4mg; folate 25.8mcg; calcium 18.6mg; iron 1.4mg; magnesium 28.3mg; potassium 469.3mg; sodium 51.3mg; thiamin 0.2mg.
Exchanges:
1 starch