New Potatoes & Peas

This simple side is a triple treat of spring delights: new potatoes, spring onions and fresh green peas. The flavors are so delicate that all that's needed to finish the dish is just a touch of butter, a few grinds of black pepper and some chopped fresh mint.

Ann Lovejoy
Source: EatingWell Magazine, May/June 1991

20 mins
6

Directions

  • Place potatoes and onions (or scallions, if using) in a small saucepan, barely cover with water and bring to a boil. Cook over medium heat until just tender, 5 to 6 minutes. Add peas, cover and cook until tender, about 1 minute. Drain, add butter, pepper and mint. Heat for 1 minute, tossing gently.

95 calories; protein 4.2g; carbohydrates 16g; dietary fiber 3.5g; sugars 2.7g; fat 1.5g; saturated fat 0.9g; cholesterol 3.4mg; vitamin a iu 1036.7IU; vitamin c 26.4mg; folate 25.8mcg; calcium 18.6mg; iron 1.4mg; magnesium 28.3mg; potassium 469.3mg; sodium 51.3mg; thiamin 0.2mg.
1 starch
