Honeyed Rhubarb Chutney

Jalapeno peppers add a touch of heat to this sweet-tart rhubarb chutney.

Ann Lovejoy
Source: EatingWell Magazine, May/June 1991

total:
30 mins
Servings:
6

Directions

  • Mix rhubarb, onion, honey, raisins, jalapenos, vinegar, garlic, cardamom (or ginger) and water in a medium saucepan. Bring to a simmer over medium heat; reduce heat to low, cover pan and cook for 15 minutes. Uncover and cook until thick, 3 to 5 more minutes.

Per Serving:
90 calories; protein 0.8g; carbohydrates 23.4g; dietary fiber 1.3g; sugars 19.9g; fat 0.1g; vitamin a iu 92IU; vitamin c 9.9mg; folate 6.4mcg; calcium 43.4mg; iron 0.3mg; magnesium 9.4mg; potassium 201mg; sodium 4.1mg.
1 other carbohydrate, 1/2 vegetable
