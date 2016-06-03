Fresh Pea Soup

Soups like this play up the best qualities of peas, yet mask any falling-off from perfection.

Ann Lovejoy
Source: EatingWell Magazine, May/June 1991

Ingredients

Directions

  • Barely cover peas with lightly salted water in a saucepan, add tarragon and bring to a boil. Reduce heat and simmer until tender, 2 to 5 minutes.

  • Remove 1 cup of the peas; set aside. Continue cooking the remaining peas until very tender, 3 to 5 minutes. Drain, reserving 1/4 cup of the cooking water.

  • Puree the peas in a food processor or blender with the reserved cooking water and return the mixture to the saucepan. Add stock and reserved peas.

  • Stir in buttermilk (if using) and pepper. Heat through. Garnish with a few curls of leek (if using) and a sprinkling of nutmeg.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
1 cup
Per Serving:
48 calories; protein 3g; carbohydrates 8.8g; dietary fiber 2.7g; sugars 3.6g; fat 0.2g; vitamin a iu 864.5IU; vitamin c 7.6mg; folate 22.2mcg; calcium 10.2mg; iron 0.6mg; magnesium 11.2mg; potassium 66.7mg; sodium 598mg; thiamin 0.1mg.
Exchanges:

1/2 starch
