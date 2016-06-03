Caramel Sauce
This quick caramel sauce is made lighter with evaporated fat-free milk and uses molasses to give it rich flavor.
Source: EatingWell Magazine, September/October 1991
Ingredients
Directions
Tips
Make Ahead Tip: Cover and refrigerate for up to 5 days. Warm slightly before serving.
Nutrition Facts
Serving Size:1 tablespoon
Per Serving:
44 calories; protein 0.6g; carbohydrates 9.5g; sugars 9.5g; fat 0.5g; saturated fat 0.3g; cholesterol 1.6mg; vitamin a iu 46.2IU; vitamin c 0.1mg; folate 0.7mcg; calcium 23.9mg; magnesium 2.8mg; potassium 31mg; sodium 9.4mg.
1/2 other carbohydrate