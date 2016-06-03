Caramel Sauce

This quick caramel sauce is made lighter with evaporated fat-free milk and uses molasses to give it rich flavor.

EatingWell Test Kitchen
Source: EatingWell Magazine, September/October 1991

20 mins
24

  • Combine sugar and water in a small, heavy-bottomed pot. Bring to a boil over medium-high heat, stirring occasionally. Cook, without stirring, until the syrup turns amber, about 15 minutes. (Take care not to burn it.) Remove from heat and cool for 2 minutes.

  • Using a wooden spoon, stir in butter. Gradually stir in milk. Return to the heat and cook, stirring, until the caramel has dissolved, about 1 minute. Stir in molasses and vanilla. Serve warm.

Make Ahead Tip: Cover and refrigerate for up to 5 days. Warm slightly before serving.

1 tablespoon
44 calories; protein 0.6g; carbohydrates 9.5g; sugars 9.5g; fat 0.5g; saturated fat 0.3g; cholesterol 1.6mg; vitamin a iu 46.2IU; vitamin c 0.1mg; folate 0.7mcg; calcium 23.9mg; magnesium 2.8mg; potassium 31mg; sodium 9.4mg.
1/2 other carbohydrate
