Warm Tuna Salad Niçoise

With the increasing popularity and availability of fresh tuna, it makes sense to update the classic Mediterranean salad Niçoise with fresh fish rather than canned.

EatingWell Test Kitchen
Source: EatingWell Magazine, September/October 1991

40 mins
2

  • Place potatoes in a steamer basket over boiling water. Cover and steam until tender, 10 to 15 minutes. Transfer to a serving bowl, reserving steaming water. Add 1 tablespoon vinegar and 1 tablespoon oil and toss gently. Season with salt and pepper and set aside. Place green beans in the steamer basket, cover and steam until tender, 5 to 6 minutes. Remove from the steamer and set aside.

  • Heat 1 1/2 teaspoons oil in a nonstick skillet over medium-high heat. Add tuna and saute until the flesh is opaque, 3 to 5 minutes. Spoon tuna over potato mixture. Add the remaining 1 1/2 teaspoons oil to the pan. Add garlic and anchovies and cook, stirring, for 30 seconds. Add remaining 3 tablespoons vinegar and broth. Bring to a boil, stirring, and boil for 1 to 2 minutes. Stir in mustard. Spoon over the potato mixture. Add green beans, red peppers, capers and lemon juice and toss gently. Taste and adjust seasonings.

To oven-roast peppers:
1. Preheat oven to 450°F. Place a wire rack on a large baking sheet. Arrange whole bell peppers on the rack.
2. Roast peppers in the center of the oven, turning occasionally with tongs, until blackened in places, 30 to 40 minutes.
3. Transfer the peppers to a large bowl and cover with plastic wrap. Let steam for 10 minutes. Uncover and let cool.
4. With a paring knife, remove stems, skins and seeds. If serving as antipasto, combine accumulated juices with peppers.

446 calories; protein 35.7g; carbohydrates 41.6g; dietary fiber 8g; sugars 9.3g; fat 15.8g; saturated fat 2.5g; cholesterol 47.6mg; vitamin a iu 3442.8IU; vitamin c 134.9mg; folate 111.2mcg; calcium 78.9mg; iron 3.9mg; magnesium 119.5mg; potassium 1729.9mg; sodium 591.1mg; thiamin 0.4mg.
1 1/2 starch, 1 vegetable, 4 lean meat, 3 fat
