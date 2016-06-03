Spicy Stewed Okra & Tomatoes

This simple stew highlights two summer stars—tomatoes and okra—in a simple stew. Okra (known as gombo in much of West Africa) does especially well in a hot growing season. In this dish, it appears as both vegetable and thickener, as is typical of many of the continent's okra dishes. Serve it over brown rice.

Jessica B. Harris
Source: EatingWell Magazine, September/October 1991

20 mins
20 mins
4
4

  • Place okra, tomatoes and chile(s) in a heavy saucepan. Bring to a boil. Cover and cook over medium heat until the okra is tender, 8 to 13 minutes. Season with salt and pepper.

Serving Size: 3/4 cup
Per Serving:
51 calories; protein 2.8g; carbohydrates 11.3g; dietary fiber 4.6g; sugars 3.6g; fat 0.4g; saturated fat 0.1g; vitamin a iu 1400.1IU; vitamin c 42.8mg; folate 79.2mcg; calcium 100.4mg; iron 0.9mg; magnesium 72.6mg; potassium 503.2mg; sodium 156.6mg; thiamin 0.3mg.
2 vegetable

