Crabe Beninoise

A popular way to prepare crab in Benin, crabe Beninoise is light and fluffy. If you are cooking fresh crab, you will need about eight pounds of live crabs. Once you have removed the meat from the shells, save at least six shells to use as baking containers. Serve hot with rice and sliced tomatoes.

Jessica B. Harris
EatingWell Magazine, September/October 1991; updated November 2021

15 mins
45 mins
6

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350°F.

  • Beat eggs lightly in a medium bowl. Stir in crab meat, scallions, tomatoes, parsley, celery, garlic, chiles, salt, pepper and 1/4 cup breadcrumbs. Spoon into six well-washed crab shells or six 1 1/3-cup ramekins. Sprinkle the remaining 1/4 cup breadcrumbs evenly over the tops.

  • Place the crab shells or ramekins on a baking sheet and bake until the tops are golden brown and the custard has set, about 30 minutes. Serve hot.

Equipment

Six 1 1/3-cup ramekins

Nutrition Facts

200 calories; protein 31.1g; carbohydrates 9.8g; dietary fiber 1.5g; sugars 2g; fat 3.3g; saturated fat 1g; cholesterol 208.7mg; vitamin a iu 760.3IU; vitamin c 17.2mg; folate 121.4mcg; calcium 187mg; iron 2mg; magnesium 69.5mg; potassium 588.2mg; sodium 891.7mg; thiamin 0.2mg.
1/2 starch, 1/2 vegetable, 4 lean meat

