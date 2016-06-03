Moyo de Poulet Fumé

Combining smoke and heat, this dish is easy and quick to assemble. If you like fiery food, cut long slits in the peppers to release their juices. Four jalapeños, which are more readily available, may be substituted for the habaneros (also called Scotch bonnets), but the habaneros contribute a flavor all their own. Smoked chicken is available in specialty meat shops. Serve hot over rice.

Jessica B. Harris
Source: EatingWell Magazine, September/October 1991

15 mins
35 mins
4

Ingredients

Directions

  • Cut chicken into 4 serving pieces (discard backbone). Place chicken, tomatoes, onions, broth, oil, soy sauce and chiles in a wide saucepan or Dutch oven. Bring to a boil. Reduce heat to low and simmer, uncovered, stirring occasionally until the flavors have melded and the onions are tender, about 20 minutes.

Tips

People with celiac disease or gluten-sensitivity should use soy sauces that are labeled "gluten-free," as soy sauce may contain wheat or other gluten-containing sweeteners and flavors.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
257 calories; protein 32.4g; carbohydrates 14.6g; dietary fiber 3.5g; sugars 8.4g; fat 7.8g; saturated fat 1.6g; cholesterol 94mg; vitamin a iu 1817.3IU; vitamin c 61.7mg; folate 53.9mcg; calcium 49.2mg; iron 2.4mg; magnesium 65.3mg; potassium 951.7mg; sodium 245.4mg; thiamin 0.2mg.
Exchanges:

3 vegetable, 4 lean meat

