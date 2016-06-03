Green Bean Casserole with Caramelized Onions

This is not the no-mess, super-easy recipe of yore, but it is low in fat and high in flavor. To go one step further, substitute 1/2 pound fresh green beans for frozen. Simply trim and cut into 1-inch lengths. Then blanch the beans for 1 to 2 minutes in boiling water, refresh under cold water and spread in the baking dish.

EatingWell Test Kitchen
Source: EatingWell Magazine, Holiday Issue 1995

1 hr
6

Ingredients

Directions

  • To make onion topping: Heat oil in a large nonstick skillet over low heat. Add sliced onion and cook, stirring occasionally, until very tender and golden, about 30 minutes. Set aside.

  • Meanwhile, preheat oven to 350 degrees F. Spread breadcrumbs on a baking sheet and toast, stirring once, until lightly browned, 5 to 10 minutes. Set aside.

  • To make sauce: Combine milk, peppercorns, bay leaf and nutmeg in a medium saucepan and heat over low until steaming. Remove from heat, let stand for 5 minutes and strain into a measuring cup. (Discard peppercorns and bay leaf.)

  • Meanwhile, heat oil in a large saucepan over medium heat. Add chopped onion and cook, stirring often, until golden, 3 to 4 minutes. Add mushrooms and garlic and cook, stirring, until tender, 3 to 4 minutes. Sprinkle flour over the vegetables and cook, stirring, for 1 minute. Slowly pour in the milk, whisking constantly. Bring to a boil, stirring. Reduce heat to low and cook, stirring, until thickened, about 1 minute. Remove from heat. Whisk in sour cream, salt and pepper.

  • To assemble and bake casserole: Preheat oven to 425 degrees F. Spread green beans evenly over the bottom of a shallow 2-quart baking dish and pour the sauce over the top. Toss together the reserved onions and breadcrumbs in a small bowl and spread over the beans. Bake until bubbling, 15 to 25 minutes.

Tips

Make Ahead Tip: The onion topping, toasted breadcrumbs and sauce can be prepared ahead and stored in separate containers, covered, in the refrigerator for up to 2 days.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
126 calories; protein 6.8g; carbohydrates 20.8g; dietary fiber 3.1g; sugars 7.1g; fat 2.5g; saturated fat 0.9g; cholesterol 5.5mg; vitamin a iu 442.1IU; vitamin c 5.5mg; folate 43.5mcg; calcium 139.8mg; iron 0.8mg; magnesium 26.6mg; potassium 390.6mg; sodium 442.4mg; thiamin 0.1mg.
Exchanges:

1/2 starch, 1 1/2 vegetable, 1/2 fat
