Green Bean Casserole with Caramelized Onions

From saucy skillet dinners to simple vinaigrettes, these are the top 20 recipes people clicked on most in 2021. Featuring a range of soups, sides and entrées, these recipes kept us healthy, satisfied and satiated all year long. Recipes like our Salmon with Sun-Dried Tomato Cream Sauce and Spinach & Mushroom Quiche are so delicious, we plan to keep them in rotation next year, too.