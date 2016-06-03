Fat-Free Tomato-Herb Dressing

This fat-free tomato-herb dressing is fitting for a catch-all tossed salad of crisp lettuce, cucumbers, carrots, peppers and tomatoes.

EatingWell Test Kitchen
Source: EatingWell Magazine, July/August 1992

total:
10 mins
Servings:
16

Nutrition Profile:

Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Whisk together juice, vinegar, parsley, chives (or scallions), garlic, salt, savory (or oregano), sugar, cayenne and pepper in a bowl until well blended. (Alternatively, combine all ingredients in a jar, secure lid and shake until blended.) Remove the garlic clove before serving.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
1 tablespoon
Per Serving:
6 calories; protein 0.2g; carbohydrates 1.3g; dietary fiber 0.2g; sugars 0.9g; vitamin a iu 415.9IU; vitamin c 7.3mg; folate 5.9mcg; calcium 4.7mg; iron 0.2mg; magnesium 3.1mg; potassium 49.9mg; sodium 161.6mg.
Exchanges:

Free Food
