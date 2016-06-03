Tahini Dressing
Tahini adds richness to this creamy dressing. Its nutty flavor will enliven any salad.
Source: EatingWell Magazine, July/August 1992
Gallery
Credit: Jason Donnelly
Recipe Summary test
Nutrition Profile:
Ingredients
Directions
Tips
People with celiac disease or gluten-sensitivity should use soy sauces that are labeled "gluten-free," as soy sauce may contain wheat or other gluten-containing sweeteners and flavors.
Nutrition Facts
Serving Size:1 tablespoon
Per Serving:
47 calories; protein 1.1g; carbohydrates 4.6g; dietary fiber 0.3g; sugars 2.6g; fat 3g; saturated fat 0.4g; vitamin a iu 13.2IU; vitamin c 3.7mg; folate 7.4mcg; calcium 9.5mg; iron 0.3mg; magnesium 6.9mg; potassium 41.8mg; sodium 69.5mg; thiamin 0.1mg.
Exchanges:
1 fat