Tahini Dressing

1 Ratings
  • 5 0
  • 4 1
  • 3 0
  • 2 0
  • 1 0

Tahini adds richness to this creamy dressing. Its nutty flavor will enliven any salad.

EatingWell Test Kitchen
Source: EatingWell Magazine, July/August 1992

Gallery

Credit: Jason Donnelly

Recipe Summary test

total:
10 mins
Servings:
5

Nutrition Profile:

Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Whisk together all ingredients in a small bowl until well blended. (Alternatively, combine all ingredients in a jar, secure lid and shake until blended.)

Tips

People with celiac disease or gluten-sensitivity should use soy sauces that are labeled "gluten-free," as soy sauce may contain wheat or other gluten-containing sweeteners and flavors.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
1 tablespoon
Per Serving:
47 calories; protein 1.1g; carbohydrates 4.6g; dietary fiber 0.3g; sugars 2.6g; fat 3g; saturated fat 0.4g; vitamin a iu 13.2IU; vitamin c 3.7mg; folate 7.4mcg; calcium 9.5mg; iron 0.3mg; magnesium 6.9mg; potassium 41.8mg; sodium 69.5mg; thiamin 0.1mg.
Exchanges:

1 fat
