Honey-Mustard Dressing

A perfect foil for a salad of mixed bitter greens including arugula, chicory, escarole, radicchio and/or watercress

EatingWell Test Kitchen
Source: EatingWell Magazine, July/August 1992

total:
5 mins
Servings:
8

Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Whisk yogurt, vinegar, mustard, honey and salt in a small bowl until blended. Add a generous grinding of pepper and whisk again. (Alternatively, combine all ingredients in a small jar, secure the lid and shake until blended.)

Tips

Make Ahead Tip: Refrigerate for up to 4 days.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
1 tablespoon
Per Serving:
14 calories; protein 0.9g; carbohydrates 2.6g; sugars 2.5g; cholesterol 0.3mg; vitamin a iu 1.3IU; vitamin c 0.2mg; folate 2mcg; calcium 30.9mg; magnesium 3.1mg; potassium 41.8mg; sodium 64.5mg.
Exchanges:

Free Food
