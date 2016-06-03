Honey-Mustard Dressing
A perfect foil for a salad of mixed bitter greens including arugula, chicory, escarole, radicchio and/or watercress
Source: EatingWell Magazine, July/August 1992
Gallery
Recipe Summary test
Nutrition Profile:
Ingredients
Directions
Tips
Make Ahead Tip: Refrigerate for up to 4 days.
Nutrition Facts
Serving Size:1 tablespoon
Per Serving:
14 calories; protein 0.9g; carbohydrates 2.6g; sugars 2.5g; cholesterol 0.3mg; vitamin a iu 1.3IU; vitamin c 0.2mg; folate 2mcg; calcium 30.9mg; magnesium 3.1mg; potassium 41.8mg; sodium 64.5mg.
Exchanges:
Free Food